High Commission In Pakistan Lights Up Lamps In Solidarity With India’s Fight Against Covid

In response to PM Modi’s call for solidarity, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan lighted up lamps on April 5. PM Modi had earlier asked people to light up lamps, diyas and candles in the ‘9 pm for 9 minutes’ event which was aimed at showcasing the nation’s “collective resolve and solidarity” in its fight against Coronavirus.

The deadly virus has till now has infected 3,588 and killed 99 across the Indian Territory. Marking the nation’s battle against the viral pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh along with other lawmakers lit up lamps at their residences. Joining them were Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Bhoomi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Vicky Kaushal who all stood together to vanquish darkness caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rationale behind PM Modi’s appeal

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in India, out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives.

PM Modi had remarked, “We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile’s flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes.”