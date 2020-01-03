Help Nations Suffering From Terrorism, PM Modi Tells Scientists At DRDO

SOURCE: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to rethink and reshape the organisation to play significant role in helping nations suffering from terrorism. “This is a decade which will decide what will be the strength of India and where we will be on the world map. This decade is all about young innovators,” PM Modi said after dedicating to the nation five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories.

These labs will come up in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai where scientists below the age of 35 get priority to contribute for research and development.

PM reminded scientists that they have an opportunity to not only serve the nation,but also the world in terms of security in view of growing threat of terrorism.

“Today there are many nations who do not have any border-related insecurities because they are all surrounded by friendly nations. But such nations never thought that they will have to use weapons because there was never any threat,” PM Modi said. DRDO can help such nations in their internal security, he added.

“Your efforts in this direction will be a service to humanity and will strengthen India’s position in the world,” PM Modi said.

On the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),he said the creation of the new post would bring a major change and it would have a bearing on DRDO too.

He pointed out that the need for a post like CDS was felt for better coordination, synergy and integration between the three armed forces long back and was part of BJP’s commitment to the nation, which has been fulfilled.

PMModi said DRDO should be prepared to take up the challenge where threats would not be just limited to the air and sea, but also cyber and space, which will all decide the strategic dynamics.

“You all are aware that along with air and sea, cyber and space will define the world’s strategic dynamics. Along with this, intelligent machines will play a key role in the defence sector in the days to come.