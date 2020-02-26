‘Headmaster’s son’: Is Sambit Patra’s cryptic tweet over Jaffrabad shooter hinting towards Burhan Wani?

Delhi witnessed violent clashes between two groups – one opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other supporting the law on Monday – that claimed the lives of five people, including a police official and injured several others.

Amid violent protests, a disturbing visual from North East Delhi’s Jaffrabad surfaced on media showing a protester pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman. In a widely-shared video, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, can be seen brandishing a pistol and opening fire in air as the police personnel stood firm. The protester wearing a maroon t-shirt was seen moving towards the cop with a gun in his hand and shooting multiple rounds in the air.

The shooter, who had reportedly fired around eight rounds, was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier today.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday shared the video of the shooter on Twitter along with a cryptic caption, “headmaster’s son”, apparently hinting towards slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was a son of a school headmaster.

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8, 2016. His death led to massive protests and a prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.

On Monday, the national capital turned into a battlefield after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent in North East Delhi with protesters setting ablaze houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and pelting stones.

Several areas in North East Delhi, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokalpuri, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura witnessed a string of violent clashes in which four people, including police head constable Ratan Lal were killed and around 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured.

In the Maujpur area, protesters hurled stones following which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur is close to the Jaffrabad metro station area, where a large number of women are holding a protest against the CAA amid heavy security. The women gathered outside Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station on Saturday night blocking road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The entry and exit of Jaffrabad metro have been closed since February 23 in the wake of the protest.

Taking cognisance of the sporadic incidents of stone-pelting and violence in several parts of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an urgent meeting of MLAs of AAP and BJP to discuss the situation and work out solutions to ease the unrest.

“Am worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence. Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along with senior officials in a while,” his tweet read.

He also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony are maintained.