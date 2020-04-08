‘He was great’: Trump praises Modi for releasing Hydroxychloroquine after threatening India of ‘retaliation’

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

After threatening India of “retaliation” US President Donald Trump made a u-turn after New Delhi approved the export of Hydroxychloroquine drug to nations who are most-affected from Covid-19. In a telephonic interview with US-based Fox News, the US President praised PM Narendra Modi stating ‘he was great, he was really good’ for lifting the ban on the export of the crucial drug to US.

In the interview with Fox News, Trump said, “I bought millions of doses. More than 29 million. I spoke to PM Modi, a lot of it comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good. You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India. But there is a lot of good things coming from that.“

“Lot of people looking at it and saying, you know I don’t hear bad stories, I hear good stories. And I don’t hear anything where it is causing death. So it is not something like… You know we are doing vaccines. Johnson and Johnson, they need to test that. It seems malaria-affected countries are unaffected where it is common (sic).” Trump added.

The US president’s statement comes two days after he threatened to retaliate with countermeasures if India does not release the anti-malarial drug being used for the treatment of Covid-19 by doctors without conclusive scientific evidence. Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine are used to treat Malaria and other auto-immune diseases such as Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus.

India lifts ban on export of Hydroxychloroquine

India is one of the largest manufacturers of the drug which touted as “game-changer” by Trump to cure the novel coronavirus disease. India banned the drug on March 25 as Covid-19 cases started to spike.

On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities”.

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade notified lifting of restrictions on 14 drugs including Hydroxychloroquine on Monday.