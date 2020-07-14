HC notice to J&K Govt on PIL on Hindi as official language

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Responding to public interest litigation (PIL) to declare Hindi as the official language of J&K, a Division Bench of the High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the government for reply. The public interest litigation was filed by Maghav Kohli.

‘Provision for official language for UT’ The Section 47 of the J&K Reorganisation Act-2019 has made a provision for official language or languages for the UT of J&K and the intention of the Legislature behind adding this provision is to adopt Hindi as the official language of the UT in order to give representation to Hindi language and also to grant respite to the public at large. — Petitioner

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar, after hearing advocate Priyanshu Sharma and advocate Aditya Sharma, issued notices to the Commissioner-cum Secretary, General Administrative Department (GAD), Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Principal Secretary, Home Department, and Financial Commissioner, Revenue Department, and directed them to file reply.