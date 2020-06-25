Has India given ‘a befitting reply’ to China? More than 60% people don’t think so: Survey

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The mood meter for ‘India on China’ has been on a downward graph ever since the Asian behemoth provoked Indian Army soldiers along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan Valley near Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15-16. The death of 20 brave Indian troops in the clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has dented the neighbouring country’s image and sentiments in India massively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had categorically stated that India’s silence should not be taken as its weakness and it will not take any blow to its sovereignty and integrity lightly.

From Army-level talks to diplomatic pressure, the process of disengagement near the LAC has been held on a very tight rope.

However, around 60 per cent citizens still do not feel India has given China “a befitting reply” in response to what the Chinese have done. The border clash was the highlight of continued territorial advancements by China along the LAC, which stretches from Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast.

The IANS-CVoter Snap Poll on China, with a sample size of 10,000, posed the question – ‘Do you think that Indian government has taken suitable steps to give China a befitting reply?’ – to people. As many as 60.2 per cent responded with – ‘No, China still hasn’t got a befitting reply’.

Meanwhile, the remaining 39.8 per cent believes otherwise.

Breaking down the survey

Interestingly, people above 60 years of age and Christians believe China has been given a stern reply – 68.1 per cent who are senior citizens and 79.2 per cent who are Christian respondents claimed that the NDA government has given China “a befitting reply”.

Men, more than women, believe China deserves a stronger answer.

“Among income groups, the middle class sought for a more apt answer to China. Among lower and higher income groups, 57.5 per cent and 51.1 per cent think China needs a better answer. However, when it comes to the middle income group, that number goes up to 68.1 per cent,” the survey showed.

As per the poll, the higher the respondents were educated, the stronger they felt the need for action, although all were firm that China hasn’t been given a proper response it deserved.