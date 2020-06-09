‘Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh’: Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh if China has occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh. His remark comes a day after he had criticised the Centre over the same issue by saying “everyone knows the reality of the borders”.

“Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh,” he asked on Twitter. The Defence Minister had on Monday targeted Gandhi with a couplet of noted Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, saying when there is pain in the hand, one takes medicine, but what does one do when the hand itself is a pain.

“Hand” is the Congress party’s election symbol.

Gandhi and Singh have been embroiled in war of words on Twitter since Monday evening on the issue and have been taking swipes at each other by using couplets of Ghalib.

The Congress leader on Monday had taken a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and stated that the truth seems obvious as “everyone knows” the reality of the situation at the country’s borders.

“Everyone knows the reality of the ‘borders’, but the thought is good to keep one’s heart happy,” he said in a tweet in Hindi, tweaking a couplet of Ghalib.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had also asked the defence minister to answer the question, saying denigrating party symbols of opposition is not defending India.

“Denigrating Party Symbols of Opposition isn’t same as ‘Defending India’. Will Rajnath Singh ji answer the simple question posed by Sh Rahul Gandhi,” Surjewala had asked on Twitter.

In first remarks on the June 6 meeting of Indian and Chinese army commanders over the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Beijing on Monday said both sides agree that there is need to implement the “consensus” among the leaders of the two countries, and ensure that “differences do not escalate into disputes”.