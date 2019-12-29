‘Happy Birthday Boss’: Criminal Shera Chikna posts wish for Dawood Ibrahim on FB; Mumbai Police launch probe

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A social media post of a small-time criminal wishing underworld don Dawood Ibrahim ‘happy birthday’ has gone viral and attracted the attention of the Mumbai Police. In the Facebook post on Thursday, a user named Shera Chikna wrote “Happy Birthday Boss” and embedded four pictures – the first one with five cakes and the rest three of Dawood Ibrahim.

The celebration took place allegedly in Dongri. The Mumbai Police are now investigating who all were part of the birthday celebration. Police said the pictures appear to have been taken during a private function.

The FB post was flagged to the Mumbai Police by several Facebook users, who were angry at the post. After the post went viral, pictures of the post were also widely shared on messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Dawood’s birthday falls on December 26 and the underworld don turned 64 yesterday, as per reports. Dawood is India’s Most Wanted man – he is the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which over 300 people were killed.

Dawood, who is believed to be living in Pakistan’s Karachi, is involved in several anti-India activities like drugs and weapons smuggling, terror financing, smuggling of fake Indian currency notes etc. He is also suspected to be running an extortion racket in the country from Pakistan, especially Mumbai.