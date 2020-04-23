Halt all acquisitions, armed forces told as Pandemic threatens budget

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

the Department of Military Affairs has asked the Army, Navy and Air Force to put on hold their capital acquisitions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. Anticipating budget cuts, the armed forces have been asked to put on hold their acquisition cases to modernise their weaponry in view of the prevailing situation in the country, sources in the Defence Ministry told India Today.

The armed forces are in different stages of acquiring multiple platforms for modernising their arsenal. The Indian Air Force, for instance, is in the process of making payments for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft from France and S-400 air defence weapon system from Russia.

The Indian Army is also acquiring tanks, artillery guns and assault rifles from different countries, including America and Russia while the Navy recently signed the deal for 24 multirole choppers from the US.