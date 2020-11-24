HAL’s new IJT could soon replace the iconic Kiran aircraft

The Kiran aircraft of the HAL has not just been a mainstay of the Aerobatic show at numerous Aero India’s nut but has more importantly been a key craft to help train pilots of the Indian Air Force, however, for quite some time now there have been talks of slowly retiring the Kiran aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has been working on the indigenous Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) as a possible replacement to the Kirans. It looks like the plan could materialize very soon.

One of the key parameters before being formally made a trainer craft is the spin testing procedure which has now begun. The spin testing of an aircraft is said to be one of the most crucial phases of its flight testing.

After the initial rounds of spin testing, the aircraft will be tested next to try the six turn spins to either side to meet the targeted requirement.

“The IJT has already been tested to its full envelope in terms of speed, altitude and load factor (‘g’ envelope) and has also been integrated with drop tanks as well as bombs. For the spin test, HAL redesigned the aircraft by moving the vertical tail aft and extending the rudder surface. These changes for ensuring a satisfactory spin behaviour required an extensive redesign of the rear fuselage and the rudder. The changes have been incorporated in two aircraft with the involvement and clearance from certification agencies at every stage. Post- modification, the two aircraft underwent significant flight tests to assess the general handling with the new configuration of fin and rudder. These aircraft have now been incorporated with the necessary safety devices (Anti-Spin Parachute Systems). During the first flight, initially, the aircraft was taken through one turn spin to the left and right-hand sides to test the spin characteristics,” HAL said in a statement.