HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) to get IOC certification at DefExpo2020

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be awarding Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) Certification to the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) at the upcoming DefExpo2020 after it completed all trials marked for IOC Certification. HAL had predicted will be achieved by September last year which it did after completion of its hot and high altitude trials.

Sea trial in 2018 in Chennai was followed up with Sea Trials in 2019 in Puducherry which was the last of trials of the LUH. The LUH is a 3-ton class new generation single-engine helicopter indigenously designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research and Design Center (RWR&DC) of HAL which is set to replace HAL Cheetah and HAL Chetak helicopters in service with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

The first flight of LUH PT-1 was carried on September 6, 2016, the second Prototype flew on May 22, 2017, and the third prototype (PT3) made its maiden flight on December 14, 2018.

