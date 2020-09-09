HAL’s indigenously developed light utility helicopter completes hot and high-altitude trials in Himalayas

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) completed the hot and high-altitude trials in the Himalayas, said reports on Wednesday (September 9, 2020).

The LUH demonstrated high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions at Daulat Beg Oldie in the Himalayas for about 10 days. A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh (3300 meters above mean sea level) in temperatures up to ISA (international standard atmosphere)+320C which included envelope expansion, performance and flying qualities, Bengaluru-based HAL said.

The LUH took off from Leh and demonstrated its hot and high hover performance at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at 5000 MAMSL, the HAL said in a release.

The helicopter also demonstrated its payload capability in Siachen glacier high altitude.