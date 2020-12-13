HAL’s Avionics Div Assembles first Israeli AESA Radar for Jaguar jets locally

SOURCE: HAL PR

HAL’s Avionics Div, Hyderabad has received clearance for the first AESA Radar (CBU phase) to be fitted on the Jaguar DARIN III UPG aircraft. This is the first AESA radar being fitted on any platform in India. HAL Hyderabad is the production agency for a total of 54 AESA radars under ToT from IAI, Elta Systems, Israel In a brief ceremony held on 20 November 2020, the Clearance Certificate was handed over by HV Kumar, RDAQA (Hyd) to Mr Rajeev Kumar, GM (AD).

“ELTA ELM-2052 is a Fire Control Radar FCR designed for air-to-air superiority/strike missions, based on fully solid-state Active Electronically Scanning Array AESA tech enabling the radar to achieve long detection ranges and multi-target tracking capabilities”: IAI website

In February 2020, HAL entered into a contract with IAI for 54 of these under ToT. As part of the TOT, HAL will manufacture Gallium arsenide (GaAs) based transistors and receivers which are part of the radar Antenna . ELTA ELM-2052 is also being selected for the 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets.