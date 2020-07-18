HAL to test ELM-2052 AESA on LCA-Tejas, while Deal hangs on for 83 Jets

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

Defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL) will be integrating an ELTA’s ELM-2052 Airborne AESA Fire Control Radar (FCR) procured originally for the Jaguar Display Attack Ranging Inertial Navigation (DARIN III) upgrade program in its preparation for the manufacturing upgraded 83 Tejas Mk1A which company plans to test many of the features and equipment before first Tejas Mk1A jet is ready for first flight by 2023.

idrw.org has been informed that two Tejas Limited Series Production jets are been used to test many of the new features and equipment which are marked to be featured in Tejas Mk1A jet and one of the jets will be used to test ELTA’s ELM-2052 AESA FCR, Dual-Rack Pylons, External Self Protection Jammer (SPJ) POD along with New Smart Multifunction Displays (MFD).A deal for 83 upgraded Tejas Mk1A has been postponed and it is likely to happen by end of this year, many Defence Analysts are fearing it might slip further due to the slowing economic situation due to the present pandemic conditions in the country.

Mark 1A will also be able to fire Astra Mk1 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles and will also get ASRAAM close combat air-to-air missiles along with Vympel R-73 CCMs and the Derby-ER BVR missile as its Standard Air-to-Air missiles. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and IAF along with the Defence ministry agreed for the Rs 37,000 crore deal after hectic price negotiation where HAL agreed to move from Rs 50,000 crore it had initially had asked for the manufacturing of the 83 jets.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes