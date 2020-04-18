HAL to start LCA-Tejas, ALH Dhruv Production facility from 20th

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which had closed down all its production facility from 24th March will be reopening from 20th April and will resume manufacturing of LCA-Tejas and ALH Dhruv which had become standstill due to pandemic on orders of the Central Government.

HAL offices had open with reduced staff from 31st March but production facility and testing of the aircraft manufactured had not resumed, which will now resume from 20th April said industrial sources close to idrw.org.

closing off the production facility will lead to some delays in the manufacturing of the aircraft under order but a limited number of the workforce will likely mean that space of rate of manufacturing will be slow due to social distancing measures being imposed.

