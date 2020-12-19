HAL starts work on upgraded Civilian ALH-Mk III

| By

SOURCE: HAL PR WITH IDRW.ORG INPUTS

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has initiated process to build an upgraded Civilian ALH-Mk III ith integration of 7 major modules, ie State-Of-The-Art Glass Cockpit, Automatic Flight Control System, Integrated Dynamic System, Crashworthy Structure etc., in coordination with DGCA. According to HAL, After completion of structural assembly/equipping, maiden ground run of the ALH Mk III Civil was carried out on 16 Nov’20 in the presence of S Anbuvelan, CEO (HC), V Sivasubramanian, GM (H), Gp Capt Hari Nair (Retd),CTP (RW) & other officers from RWR&DC & Helicopter Division.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is planning to create a second production line in the private sector to build a civilian version of the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH).

Dhruv Mark 1 Civilian version of the Dhruv are operated by Ministry of Home Affairs , Oil and Natural Gas Corporation , Chhattisgarh State Government ,Jharkhand State Government ,Geological Survey of India and by Peruvian Health Services in foreign market.

Before manufacturing begins, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is required to certify the helicopter for civilian operations. The export market is also being explored for the Dhruv. HAL pilots and marketing teams have given presentations in Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Nigeria, it has been learnt.