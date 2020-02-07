HAL signs MoU with Elbit Systems for digital head-up displays for fighter planes

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) today signed an MoU with Israel-based defense electronics company Elbit Systems during the ongoing DefExpo 2020 for promoting and marketing the Digital Head Up Displays (HUD) units.

A head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display that gives a pilot a seamless view of critical information. This information is projected directly in the pilot’s line of sight on a screen just inside the windshield, allowing them to keep their visual attention focused outside the aircraft.

The MoU envisages extending cooperation for new HUD technologies and promote Digital HUD to the Indian Defence Services and other potential customers. The digital HUD would incorporate new features like Wide Instantaneous and Total Field of View with Minimal Binocular Disparity, Large Eye Motion Box and Digital Image Source for increased pilot’s situational awareness. The HUD system is also compatible with Night Vision Imaging Systems having improved maintenance features.