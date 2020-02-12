HAL seeking to export Su-30MKI and MiG-29 engine spares to ‘friendly countries’

SOURCE: Jane’s Defence Weekly

India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to export assorted spares and accessories for the engines that power the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Mikoyan MiG-29 combat aircraft to foreign air forces that also operate the two Russian-developed fighter types.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by HAL on 7 February with Russia’s defence export agency Rosoboronexport envisages the export of Saturn AL-31FP and Klimov RD-33 engine components and services to “friendly countries”.”The parties will subsequently sign an agreement on mutually agreed terms and conditions,” the MoU states, without elaborating further.

HAL officials told Jane’s that possible customers for AL-31FP-related spares include Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, while those for RD-33-related parts comprise Algeria, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, and Serbia.