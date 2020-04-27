HAL puts 33 employees in quarantine

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Sunabeda authorities sent 33 of its employees to quarantine during the last five days. Among them one, identified as Manas Kumar Patra, has been suspended for submitting false medical information regarding his health checkup to the authorities.

The authorities took this decision after knowing that the employees had visited different places in the State before they came back to the plant on April 20, the day when the plant resumed operation. During inquiry the authorities came to know that while 20 of the employees had visited COVID hotspot Bhubaneswar, some others had gone to Rourkela, Sambalpur and other places.

Patra had visited Khordha. On his return, he had visited a hospital and examined his health. However, he didn’t reveal this to his immediate authority. For this, he was suspended and sent to quarantine.

Another employee Madhusudan Padhan who attended duty on April 20 was sent to quarantine on Friday as some of his colleagues complained about him. He didn’t reveal about his travel during the lockdown.

The employees, excepting the suspended one, would rejoin work only after 14 days’ quarantine.

The HAL authorities informed that all employees are now being checked thoroughly before they enter the factory campus. A form has been supplied to employees to provide data regarding their travel since beginning of the lockdown.

The plant is now operating in three shifts, adhering to all COVID-19 preventive guidelines.