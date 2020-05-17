HAL is welcome to explore tie-up with Embraer: Brazilian ambassador

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Brazil’s ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago in An interview with India’s Public Broadcaster Doordarshan has said that Indian state-owned aerospace and defense company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is welcome to explore a tie-up with Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer Aerospace company after Boeing pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer.

Former Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Dr.R.K.Tyagi has written a letter to Hardeep Singh Puri who is Minister of Civil Aviation of India had advocated India buying at least 51% stake in the Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer S.A., so that E-Jet E2 medium-range jet airliners and ERJ145 Regional Jet can be used to meet the requirements of the UDAN scheme where according to him there is a requirement for nearly 300 aircraft in next decade or so. Tyagi says these jets can be manufactured in phase manner in India and Government should considering buying the majority stake in the company before others especially China makes an offer.

Many Defence Analysts in India had supported using Embraer developed E190-E2 regional jet model to meet India’s defense requirements like that of AWACS, Mid-Air Refuellers, and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT).

