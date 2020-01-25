HAL gears up to manufacture LCA Trainer aircrafts

Indian state-owned aerospace and defense company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has commissioned LCA-Tejas Trainer Aircraft Assembly Jigs with Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) incorporating the advanced features of Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) as per IAF’s requirement and to manufacture 8 LCA-Tejas Trainer aircraft as per part of 40 Tejas Mk1 aircraft order already placed by IAF.

According to media reports, Manufacturing of the 8 LCA-Tejas Trainer aircraft will begin soon but the deliveries will only begin when all 16 Single-seat LCA-Tejas aircraft are delivered to IAF by end of March 2021. HAL as per schedule will deliver SP-21 to SP-24 by March 2020. According to sources close to idrw.org, SP-21 which is the first Final Operation Clearance (FOC) configuration aircraft is almost ready and recently got a new software upgrade to explore the full potential of the new hardware and sub-systems which came in the FOC configuration. SP-22 is also ready to commence Ground and Low-speed taxi-trials in the coming weeks and SP-23 and SP-24 are in final stages of assembly to be delivered by end of March this year.

8 LCA-Tejas Trainer aircraft will be in FOC configuration, which will be followed by the construction of 10 more LCA-Tejas Trainer aircraft under a new contract for 83 Tejas Mk1A to be inked next month in Defexpo India 2020 to be held in Lucknow. Under a new contract for 83 Tejas Mk1A aircraft, 10 will be Trainer aircraft, which will be manufactured first after deliveries of 8 trainers are completed.

