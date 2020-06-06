HAL engineer makes sanitiser machine

SOURCE: The Pioneer.

Debabrata Naik, Chief Supervisor of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Sunabeda, has made an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser which is expected to help people in fighting coronavirus in a big way.The machine controlled run by micro-controller servo and sonar costs Rs 700 only.

When a user stretches his palm to it, a sanitiser drop of 1.5 ml to 2 ml will be automatically be dispensed. The machine having 300 ml capacity can be operated by a power bank or mobile charger. It is useful for office, home, workshops and shops. Debabrata, a Mechanical Engineer, had earlier made a drone, automatic fish feeder and mechanical inverter. He has attracted many accolades for his inventions.