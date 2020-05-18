HAL employees from Bengaluru’s containment zones forced to attend office

| By

SOURCE: ENS

The employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have raised concerns about the conduct of COVID-19 measures taken at the factory. Employees allege that several of them are being forced to come out for work even from containment zones such as Padarayanapura. If they refuse they are forced to face salary cuts.

“There are already 20,000 employees. This can pose a huge risk for us,” said an employee. “Hand sanitisers and masks were given only recently and we are working shifts from 7 am to 3 pm and 3.30 pm to 11.30 pm. We have to travel with our own private transport. There is no other option for us since the management is not cooperative,” the employee added.

Another employee also added that a protest was held outside the HAL Union office last week. However, the police arrived and asked the crowd to disperse due to the COVID-19 guidelines. Sources said that the matter was taken to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao who reportedly informed the HAL HR on measures to be taken. However, no response was given considering that HAL is answerable only to the Chief Secretary of the state, sources said.

HAL spokesperson said in a press note available with The New Indian Express that it is “back to its normal operations since April 28 after little over one month break due to COVID-19 pandemic. HAL has put in place strict measures to ensure the safety of its employees working at its locations across the country. These measures not only comply with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but are also innovative. Like placing pedal-based hands-free sanitizer dispenser developed by HAL are being thought of,” it said.

HAL spokesperson also told TNIE that those who are facing difficulties can write a letter to the management and it will be considered. “Masks and gloves have been distributed to employees and wearing of mask at workplace is practiced,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M N Anucheth was unavailable for comment.