HAL demonstrates Hot refueling capabilities on its HTT 40

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

HAL developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) HTT 40 carried out a hot refueling trial on the indigenously developed turboprop aircraft followed by a sortie. According to HAL, HTT-40 is the first turboprop trainer aircraft in the world to demonstrate and first to fly with this unique capability of hot refueling.

According to sources close to idrw.org, system performance during the refueling session was in-line with design requirements and was satisfactory. Hot Refueling is a single point pressure refueling of the aircraft with the engine in operation.

According to defense expert Ranesh Rajan close to idrw.org, Such capability is highly desired in a combat aircraft and demonstration of such capabilities is to sell its light attack variant which HAL plans to develop for the Export market.

Usually, all Turboprop attack aircraft after each sortie requires the pilot to park the aircraft, power down and exit the cockpit for refueling to begin, which could be time-consuming in event of ongoing operations. Hot Refueling is advantageous in combat situations but rarely used on Training sorties since they are planned more carefully.

