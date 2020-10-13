HAL delivers the 175th ‘F/A 18 Gun Bay Door’ to Boeing

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

State owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the 175th gun bay door for the F/A-18 Super Hornet of Boeing Company. The delivery document was handed over to A K Sahoo, Boeing Supplier Quality by Ms Jayakrishnan S AGM (Assy & Exports). Since January 2018, HAL has been maintaining ‘Gold’ rating for 100% quality and on-time delivery

Earlier, HAL shipped new configuration FAI Door four months ahead of schedule. Owing to high performance, Boeing has awarded purchase contract for additional 74 Doors in May 2020 for a business volume of Rs. 21.5 crores.

State-owned HAL has been Boeing’s long-term supplier in India for quarter of a century and was awarded the contract to manufacture gun bay doors for the Super Hornet in 2007.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet, a twin-engine supersonic all weather, carrier-capable multirole combat jet delivering cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability and is expected to be offered to the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF). US Company has offered to build a 21st century aerospace ecosystem in India for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet with Indian partners, HAL and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS).

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes