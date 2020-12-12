HAL: 140th Manufactured RD-33 Series-3 Engine for the MiG-29 Handed Over to IAF

| By

SOURCE: HAL PR

HAL’s Koraput Division achieved a “milestone of successful manufacture and delivery of cumulative 140th RD-33 Series-3 Engine for the IAF”.HAL’s 140th Manufactured RD-33 Series-3 engine for the MiG-29 In recognition of this achievement, “Completion Certificate” was handed over by MJ Vinod Kumar ADG, AQA (Koraput) to Asutosh Mallick, GM (Engine Division)

HAL manufactures RD-33MK that provides a higher thrust than the basic model (RD-33) while featuring all its advantages such as unrestricted flight control and high stability against ambient disturbances. A jet fighter equipped with this engine can safely take off the aircraft carrier deck and efficiently perform combat tasks in a hot climate. The engine contains systems that reduce its infrared and optical visibility.

In 2006, HAL sealed a deal worth $275 million with Russia to acquire and licence produce Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines as part of a refurbishment programme for its air force fleet of MiG-29 fighters