Had Great Time In India, Loved Being With PM Modi: Donald Trump

SOURCE: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he had a “great time” in India and he “loved” spending time with PM Narendra Modi.

“We had a great time in India. It was an incredible two days. He (PM Modi) is a great friend of mine. He is a friend of his people. I loved being with him. We talked about everything, far more than just borders,” Donald Trump said during a press conference on coronavirus crisis.

Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, made a two-day visit to India on February 24.

Over the course of his nearly 36-hour long trip, the US President participated in a host of engagements including a roadshow, visiting the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the ”Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad, among others.

During the visit, India and the US further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which New Delhi will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.