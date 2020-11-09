Gupkar alliance moves SC seeking early hearing of petitions against Centre’s Article 370 move

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The PAGD, a coalition of seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir was formed on October 15 seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status.

National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM, CPI and J&K People’s Movement are part of the amalgam.

On August 5 last year, the Central government announced its decision to revoke the special status of J&K granted under Article 370 and split the region into two Union territories.

Plea in SC for urgent hearing

Last week, a petition was moved in the apex court calling for an early hearing of a series of pleas challenging the Centre’s move.

In the plea, the petitioner said that people in the region were suffering as the continued internet shutdown and curbs were continuously damaging the economy.

“That it is further submitted that while the purported intent of the impugned order has continually been portrayed to have been for the betterment of the populace of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir, the truth remains that it is the very people who are presently suffering in the midst,” the petition.

Earlier in March, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court refused to ask a larger bench to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.