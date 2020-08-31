Gujarat man arrested by NIA, agency says was working as ISI agent

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a person in Gujarat after he was found to be working as an agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Sevices Intelligence (ISI).

Rajakbhai Kumbhar was arrested from the West Kutch region in connection with the Defence/ISI case originally reported in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to an FIR registered on January 19 at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar police station on the arrest of Mohammad Rashid of Chandoli district’s Mughalsarai.

The NIA again registered the case in April this year. During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid was in contact with Defence/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice.

According to NIA, he had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

The agency had conducted a search at the house of Kumbhar on Friday in connection with the case and found out that he had transferred Rs 5,000 through Paytm to the account of one Rizwan, which was further handed over Rashid.

The amount was remitted to Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied to them by the former.

During the search at Kumbhar’s house, incriminating documents were seized.