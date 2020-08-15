Guardian of the skies: Five facts about DRDO-developed anti-drone system

SOURCE: LIVE MINT

An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed near the Red Fort on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Unprecedented security ring was thrown around the Red Forst from where PM Modi delivered his Independence Day speech, listing his government’s past achievements and presenting the roadmap for the future.

Five facts about DRDO developed anti-drone system:

The DRDO-developed system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometres and use laser to bring down a target up to 1-2.5 kilometres depending on the wattage of laser weapon.



The DRDO system can detect and identify drone threats at a moment’s instance and terminate them. Unmanned aerial vehicles, mostly of small size, are called drones. They are controlled remotely and can be utilised by miscreants or militants for carrying explosives apart from other threats they pose.



It can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors of the country. The DRDO system successfully neutralised an incoming drone during trials using its kill system. The counter drone system has capabilities to both detect and destroy drones in air.



The DRDO counter drone system was first deployed to provide security cover to the Republic Day Parade this year which was attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries.



The system was also deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow where they were tasked to thwart any aerial threat from drones.