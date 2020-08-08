GSL To Build Damage Control Simulator For Indian Navy At Port Blair

Taking another firm step towards development of new technology enabled products with diversified designs for our Defence Forces, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) is all set to build State-of-the Art Damage Control Simulator (DCS) for Indian Navy.

GSL signed the contract with Indian Navy for setting-up of DCS on 07 Aug 2020. With the signing of this contract, GSL has consolidated its position in supply of ship Simulators for Damage Control. As on date, GSL has built 06 simulators of various types for Defence Forces and has also recently exported one simulator to a neighboring country. All these GSL built simulators are in active service and are assisting the users in providing realistic simulation of possible naval scenarios at training establishments.

GSL is a Defence PSU shipyard known for its superior technical design and execution abilities. In last few years, the yard has been nominated for undertaking construction of 02 Frigates for Indian Navy & 05 Coast Guard OPVs. The yard has also won number of commercial / defence orders on competitive bidding and is presently in advance stage for signing of contract for construction of 02 Pollution Control Vessel for the Coast Guard. Besides this yard is also undertaking refits of vessels and has completed refit of 17 vessels in past 18 months. Yard is looking for very bright future ahead.