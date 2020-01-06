Gsat-30 lift-off from French Guiana on January 17 to be Isro’s first satellite launch this year

The lift-off of geostationary communication satellite Gsat-30 on January 17 from European spaceport in French Guiana will be Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) first satellite launch this year, space agency chairman K Sivan told TOI. Gsat-30 weighing 3,450 kg will be a replacement for Insat-4A satellite.

The space agency is also scheduled to launch high-throughput communication satellite Gsat-20 this year. Three other high-throughput satellites of similar band Ku and Ka frequencies like Gsat-19 (June 5, 2017 launch), Gsat-29 (14 November 2018 launch) and Gsat-11 (Isro’s heaviest satellite launched on December 5, 2018)) had already been launched.The four together will boost internet revolution in India, especially in rural areas, as it will provide high bandwidth connectivity of over 100 Gbps, including in-flight and maritime connectivity. Together, all these satellites will help bridge the digital divide.

Gsat-11-like satellites are meant to provide multi-spot beam coverage over India’s mainland and nearby islands. The satellites are special as they use multiple spot beams (a special kind of transponder that operates on a high frequency) that will increase internet speed and connectivity.

The Gsat-30 and Gsat-20 are among 25 missions that have been planned to be launched this year. Besides the satellite missions, Isro has also lined up big missions like Aditya L1 solar (middle of this year) Chandrayaan-3 and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle testflight and first Gaganyaan unmanned test-flight (year-end) this year.