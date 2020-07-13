Grenades hurled by two terrorists at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir fail to explode, both nabbed within 4 hours

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (July 12, 2020) apprehended two terrorists within four hours after the duo tried to hurl grenades at the security forces, that failed to explode. The incident took place around 4:10 PM on Sunday, when the two terrorists lobbed two grenades at the security forces deployment near Sail Charsoo on the National Highway.

Police got a clue that two persons were boarding on the white colour Apache bike who had lobbed grenades and were driving very fast. The area was cordoned immediately and during the search operation in the Sail village in Awantipora, the suspected white colour Apache bike was traced at about 100 meters from the place of incident.

During a further search of the area, both the terrorists were apprehended.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as:

– Umer from Aloora Shopian.

– Zahid Yusuf Pala from Aloora Shopian.

Further investigation and questioning were on at the time of publishing this copy.

Earlier in the day, the security forces killed at least three terrorists during an encounter in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 13-hour long gunbattle which started in the wee hours on Sunday, ended with this, whereas a search operation was underway when the latest report came in.

According to sources, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Usman, affiliated with the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group.