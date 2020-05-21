Govt mandates purchase of 26 military equipment only from domestic firms

SOURCE: DailyExcelsior

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday issued directives providing for procurement of 26 spares and equipment for military use only from domestic suppliers in sync with the Government’s focus on encouraging indigenous defence manufacturing, officials said. The move came days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a series of reform measures to promote the domestic defence industry and cut India’s reliance on imported weapons and military platforms.

All the items identified for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers are used in shipbuilding. So far, the Defence Ministry has notified 127 items where purchase preference is given to local suppliers.