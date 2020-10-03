Govt extends ‘disturbed area’ tag of 3 districts in Arunachal

SOURCE: PTI

The Centre has declared three districts and four police stations in three other districts of Arunachal Pradesh as “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six more months. The decision comes after the authorities reviewed insurgent activities and law and order situation in the state.

The Union Home Ministry said in a notification that the order came into effect from October 1. “…Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, up to March 31, 2021, with effect from October 1, 2020, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The four police stations are Namsai and Mahadevpur in Namsai district, Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and Sunpura in Lohit district. The Act is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid of the civil authorities.