Govt extends ban on Khaplang faction of NSCN

| By

SOURCE: IANS

The Centre on Monday extended the ban on NSCN-K, saying the Naga insurgent group has been engaged in violence, extortion and secessionist activities.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the militant group has been involved in 104 violent incidents resulting in the killing of seven security forces personnel, six civilians and the abduction of 75 civilians since September 28, 2015.

The home ministry said the NSCN-K has been engaged in unlawful and violent activities thereby undermining the authority of the government of India and the governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and spreading terror and panic among the people.

The group is aligning itself with other unlawful associations like the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Meitei organisations of Manipur and indulging in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money from businessmen, government officials and other civilians.

“Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section ( l) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, as an unlawful association,” the notification issued by Joint Secretary in the home ministry Satyendra Garg said.

The home ministry said the NSCN-K has its professed aim to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union in alliance with other armed secessionist organisations of Nagaland and Northeastern region.

It said the NSCN-K is continuously embarking on a drive for the recruitment of cadres to continue its terrorist activities, establishing camps and hideouts across the international borders.

It is also involved in obtaining assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate State.

The central government is also of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb and control of unlawful activities of the NSCN-K, the organisation may make fresh recruitment

B’luru law student graduates with record 18 gold medals Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) A female student from Kerala set a record of sorts by bagging 18 of the 48 gold medals awarded to passouts of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), officials said on Monday.

While Yamuna Menon bagged 18 medals, 20 others who earned a BA LLB (Honours) degree shared the remaining 30.

“Yamuna became the first student to win the highest number of medals (18) in the NLSIU history,” an official said a day after the 28th annual convocation held virtually on Sunday here.

Yamuna won medals for securing the first rank, best outgoing student, best undergraduate student, best outgoing female student, meritorious student, outstanding graduate student, and overall topper.

As an IDIA (Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to legal education) scholar from Kerala, Yamuna secured admission to the law school through the competitive Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) with 28th rank in 2015.

Hailing from Ernakulam near Kochi in the southern coastal state, Yamuna was one of the two students to get a scholarship for high ranking in the entrance test.

Yamuna has since secured a seat in Trinity College at Cambridge University for postgraduation in law.

Yamuna’s paper on the Sumangali scheme in the Tamil Nadu textile sector was published in the Cambridge Law Review. She was also editor-in-chief of the Indian Journal of International Economic Law.

“In all, 576 students graduated, including three with PhD, 40 with Master’s in Public Policy, 45 in Master’s in Law, 77 in BA LLB (Honours) and 411 in distance education programme,” said the university in a statement.

Head of Centre for the Study of Law and Governance at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Niraja Gopal delivered the convocation address and focused on the challenges in the post-Covid world.

University Vice Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy said that the new education policy had set four imperatives for law schools across the country.