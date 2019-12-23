Got betrayal from Pakistan despite extending a hand of friendship: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has said that despite extending a “hand of friendship” India has got “betrayal” from Pakistan. While speaking at a rally in the national capital, PM said, “I invited Pakistan’s PM for oath-taking ceremony in 2014. We had extended a hand of friendship towards Pakistan. I visited Lahore, but we got betrayal”.

PM Modi, during his first term, had made a number of attempts to make peace with Pakistan, including sending an invite to the then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif for his oath-taking ceremony in 2014. He also made an unannounced visit to Lahore on December 25, 2015, to meet Sharif.

Followed a series of terror attacks in India – Pathankot airbase attack on January 2 2016; an attack on an Army camp in Uri in August 2016 and the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, by Pakistan-based, UN-listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed – ties between the two nations snapped.

India has been calling on Pakistan to crack down on the terror groups based on its territory and take immediate, irreversible action against them.