‘Google Uighur Muslims’: Why Omar doesn’t want Kashmiris to see China as saviour

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday warned people of Kashmir against looking at China as “some sort of saviour”. Abdullah tweeted, “Those Kashmiris tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only google the plight of Uighur Muslims. Be careful what you wish for…”

Abdullah, who was released in late March after months of detention following the abrogation of Article 370, appeared to be responding to sentiments in support of China following the clash between India and Chinese armies in Ladakh on Monday.

Observers had been warning that the standoff in Ladakh may have links to the Narendra Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370. This school of thought believes China has become a party to the dispute over Kashmir given the issues with the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Abdullah had called the clash at Ladakh a “terrible day” for the armed forces. He had tweeted on Wednesday, “Its been a terrible day for the armed forces today. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those officers & jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Ladakh today. Prayers for the safe return of all those yet unaccounted for.”

Abdullah referred to China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, who live mostly in the Xingjiang region. US media organisation PBS had reported “at least 1 million” Uighurs have been held in 85 detention camps in Xingjiang since 2017. In 2017, the local government in Xingjiang passed a law prohibiting men from growing long beards and women from wearing veils.