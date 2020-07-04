Godrej Aerospace manufactured actuators for LCA-Tejas cleared for production

Godrej Aerospace announced that company manufactured actuators for LCA-Tejas were successfully tested across all altitudes and speeds of operations on 28th May 2020 and now they have been cleared for production by the ADA and HAL. Actuators were originally designed and manufactured by ADA/DRDO earlier but as production is ramped up, it was decided that Private defence sector companies like Godrej Aerospace will take over the manufacturing of them.

State-owned defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd already has significantly increased the involvement of private companies in manufacturing Tejas combat jets and has already roped in private players to make key components for LCA-Tejas Mk1 and Mk1A fighter jet when they enter production.

L&T is making wings of the LCA-Tejas Dynamatic Technologies Ltd the front fuselage, or main body, VEM Technologies the centre fuselage, and Alpha Doca the rear fuselage.

