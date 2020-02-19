Goa CM welcomes renaming of IDSA after late Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the Centre”s decision to rename the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a government think tank, after late defence minister and Goa”s son of soil Manohar Parrikar. The Central government has renamed the IDSA as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in order to “honour the commitment and legacy” of the late defence minister.

“I welcome the decision of Union Defence Ministry to rename ”The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses” (IDSA) as ”Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses”, honoring Manohar Bhai”s tremendous contribution as Defence Minister of India,” Sawant tweeted.

Parrikar, who was defence minister from November 9, 2014 to March 14, 2017, died on March 17 last year in Panaji at Goa due to pancreatic cancer.

IDSA is a non-partisan, autonomous body dedicated to objective research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security.