Global space agencies meet in Bengaluru for collaboration potentials

| By

SOURCE: PTI

ISRO chairman K Sivan on Wednesday called for collaborations both in the human space missions and beyond at the three-day international conference organised by the international academy of astronautics. Several space agencies including the Japanese and Italian agencies stressed the importance of collaborations with prominent space agencies for their national space programmes.

“For more useful products and science and technology development we are interacting with many agencies,” said Sivan while giving a push for international collaborations in the Gaganyaan mission and beyond Enumerating the advantages of the venture, he said the Human Space Mission will reduce development risks and ensure wider participation in holding scientific experiments and cover the cost overrun.

Emphasising on space mission collaborations as opportunities for leading organisations, academic institutions and national laboratories to rally together towards a common goal he said, “If inhouse knowledge and research of all organisations are synergised, the outcome would be spectacular.”

For instance, a national-level advisory body has been formed to direct human space flight activities within the country, he said, calling for institutionalisation of organisations that have a stake in human space flight mission activities.

“One ISS (International Space Station) may not be enough. Regional ecosystems will be needed and Gaganyaan will focus on regional needs: Food, water, energy security,” Sivan added.