Give separate nation to 25 crore Indian Muslims: Congress spokesperson

SOURCE: YAHOO NEWS

A video clip of the Congress spokesperson, Ajay Verma, is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, from a programme that was aired this past week on an Indian television news channel, Verma is heard challenging the Bhartiya Janata Party-led ruling government to give a ‘separate nation’ to the 25 crore Indian Muslims and then declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

“I dare Indian government to show guts and give a separate country, like Pakistan, to Indian Muslims. Then you can declare India as a Hindu Rashtra (nation),” he said during a live debate on Zee news.

Verma’s remarks drew sharp reactions from the anchor and from the BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, who berated him for his inflammatory and divisive comments.

The incident happened during the show ‘Taal Thok Ke’ on which participants were debating the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.