Ghatak UCAV Scale Model showcased to PM Modi

DRDO has displayed for the first time a scale model of India’s first stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) dubbed as Ghatak (Deadly) at ongoing five days mega science expo as part of 107th Indian Science congress inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.

In the picture, it can be seen that other then Ghatak UCAV Scale Model, various other scale models like that of 5th Generation AMCA, MWF-Tejas Mk2, UTAAM AESA Radar along with Nirbhay Sub-sonic cruise missile were also displayed.

According to a Press release by DRDO, PM Modi was also shown LRSAM and QRSAM Surface to Air missile, Astra Air to Air missile. Radars showcased were Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR), ASLESHA and BHARANI, Mini-UGV Autonomous Surveillance Robot in Outdoor exhibits and the indoor exhibit scale model of AEWC, Akash Missile system, Prithvi, Nag and HELINA Missile was showcased.

