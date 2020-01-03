Geelani ‘unwell’: JK admin reviews security

SOURCE: KASHMIR NEWS

In view of rumours over failing health of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, the JK administration has held a meeting to “review” security plan in the aftermath of his death, reports said on Thursday.According to reports, the administration is planning to invoke “tight security” measures in view of any eventuality, including the death of the Hurriyat leader who has been living on half kidney for many years now.

The ailing 90-year-old Hurriyat leader remains under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence and was recently examined by doctors for “chest congestion”. According to reports, he was advised to run an X-Ray at Bone and Joint Hospital.Following growing rumours over his health condition, the family recently issued a statement saying that the separatist hawk was well.

Reports said at least two top-level meetings were held by the civil and police administration in December to discuss the plan in view of his death. “

“The ‘health of Geelani’ will remain a talking point within the administration in 2020, as was the concern in past few years. His ‘funeral gathering’, an official said, cannot be allowed to get out of control. How to go about it (funeral gathering) was discussed at the meetings, like many other issues that have to be dealt with in 2020,” a senior government functionary told Economic Times.