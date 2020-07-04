Geelani blames Pakistan but quitting Hurriyat has Modi govt written all over it

| By

SOURCE: THE PRINT

With the exit of Syed Ali Shah Geelani from the Hurriyat Conference after leading it for 17 years, Pakistan has lost an important link through which the ISI — the country’s premier intelligence agency — was able to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. For all those who have been keenly following J&K developments, especially since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, Geelani’s resignation from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference should not come as a surprise.

The grapes are sour, Syed Ali Shah Geelani has admitted.

After Article 370’s abrogation and the 2019 Balakot strike, Islamabad was quick to realise that it has been cultivating a wrong set of leaders who paled into insignificance compared to the carefully crafted strategy of the Narendra Modi government in J&K. The surgical strike and the hot pursuit of terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) probably made Islamabad write off Hurriyat leaders, including the 90-year-old Geelani, who were by now of no use to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). With a view to insulate PoK further, the ISI got one of its main operators, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, appointed as the convenor of the PoK Chapter of Hurriyat. The ISI would expect the new and younger leaders to be more aggressive and active in terror activities against India.

The turning point

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s agenda of abrogating Article 370 and 35A, which granted special status to J&K, was never a secret. And over the years, it was fashionable for the Hurriyat leaders to ‘warn’ of a ‘bloodbath’ in J&K if the Centre even attempted to alter the constitutional setup in J&K.

But when the Modi government made its move in August 2019, there was deafening silence from the Hurriyat leadership. It is easy to explain why — all one needs to do is join the dots that the Centre had been marking for the last two to three years.