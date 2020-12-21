Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, is now a Flying Officer with IAF

SOURCE: HT

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, is now a Flying Officer with the Indian Air Force (IAF), graduating from the Air Force Academy on Saturday.

Squadron Leader Abrol was killed, along with co-pilot Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, while they were flying an upgraded two-seater IAF Mirage 2000 TI aircraft on a test sortie on February 1, 2019 in Bengaluru.

“She had a dream to join the air force. We are happy about her achievement but also pained that Samir is not there,” said Sushma Abrol, Samir’s mother, adding that Garima will be posted in Bareilly.

An IAF spokesperson confirmed that Garima would be joining as a Flying Officer.

The Abrols are residents of Ghaziabad’s Gandhi Nagar. Samir and Garima had married in 2015.