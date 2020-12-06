Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers to launch Project 17A Nilgiri-Class Stealth Frigate for Indian Navy

| By

SOURCE: Navy Recognition

According to a Tweet published on December 4, 2020, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced the launch of the 1st ship of the prestigious Project 17A Nilgiri-Class Stealth Frigate for the Indian Navy that will be held on December 14, 2020. A total of seven ships will be built at Mazagon Dock and GRSE.

The construction of the first Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigate started in 2017 and the first ship is expected to be delivered by 2022. The contract was signed with the two shipyards in February 2015. The steel cutting ceremony was held on 17 February 2017 which marked the commencement of construction. The first ship is expected to be commissioned by August 2022.

The P17A frigates are state-of-the-art Guided Missile Frigates. Each of these ships will have a length of 149 meters with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tons. P17A Stealth Frigates are being built with the latest Integrated Construction Methodology with enhances pre-outfitting to enhance quality and reduce build periods considerably. She will have a covered mooring deck and the number of antennae on the ship will be reduced by using EL/M-2248 MF-STAR AESA radar. The P17A will also feature better roll stabilization and a discreet visual profile.

The crew complement of the P17A frigate will be reduced from the existing 257 (including 35 officers) to about 150 by using high levels of automation, which will reduce the operational costs by around 20 percent and result in higher operational availability of the warships.

The P17A frigate will be powered by a combined diesel and gas (CODAG) type propulsion system including two MAN Diesel 12V28/33D STC developing 6000 kW each) and two General Electric LM2500 gas turbines. The ship will have the capability to reach a top speed of 28 kn (52 km/h) with a maximum cruising range of 2,500 nmi (4,600 km) at 28 kn (52 km/h) and 5,500 nmi (10,200 km) at 16–18 kn (30–33 km/h). The stern vessel’s deck will be able to accommodate two medium-sized helicopters such as HAL Dhruv or Sea King Mk. 42B helicopters

The P17A will be armed with 32 Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, eight BrahMos anti-ship missiles, one BAE 5 inch 62-caliber Mk 45 naval gun, two AK-630M 30mm rotary cannon CIWS (Close-In Weapon System), two RBU-6000 ASW anti-submarine rocket launchers, and two triple torpedo tubes.