Galwan valley clashes: IAF chief visits Leh, more ITBP troopers to be deployed near LAC

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and Apache attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force made an appearance over the Ladakh airspace a day after Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria ended his quiet visit to the airbases in Leh and Srinagar on June 17 and 18. Air Chief Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to check the operational readiness of all the platforms that have been moved to the area in view of the Chinese aggression along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, where “more than 10,000 PLA troops have been amassed” by the neighbouring country.

The Chinese have reportedly moved in their artillery and armoured vehicles in support of the troops deployed in standoff position since the intervening night of May 5-6, when the soldiers of the two sides clashed between Finger 4 and Finger 5 along the northern flank of Pangong Lake.

Since then, more than 10,000 troops have been positioned at various locations in Galwan Valley, Hot Spring sector and Finger 4 and have done constructions in complete violation of the agreement to not change the status quo.

Apart from deploying forces to counter the Chinese military presence, sources said all the critical air bases have been activated.

“Frontline fighters including the Sukhois, Mirages and Jaguars and Apache helicopters have been moved in such a way that minimum reaction time is needed to carry out operations,” said a source.

China operates several air force bases in Tibet. Meanwhile, a discussion has begun to place the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under the operational command of the Army till the tension continues.

“The deployment and operations of the ITBP will be planned by the Army to conduct coordinated operations,” said a source.

Further, lending more credence to reports that 10 Indian soldiers were held captive and subsequently released them on Thursday after talks, Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian on Friday said the country ‘presently’ has no Indian troops in its custody.

Earlier in the day, sources informed that 10 soldiers, including two officers, returned unharmed after the Division Commander level talks.

The Army had on Thursday evening clarified that “there are no Indian Troops Missing in Action”.

Fighter jets moved to Leh, Srinagar air bases

Air Chief RKS Bhadauria travelled to Leh on Wednesday after the Defence Minister reviewed the security scenario with him, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and the other two service chiefs.

The IAF has moved Su-30MKI, Jaguar and Mirage jets and Apache helicopters to key air bases including Leh and Srinagar in last three days.

A massive shot in the arm for the Army deployed at the LAC is likely to come in the form of at least 3,000 personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police.

More ITBP troops to be sent to LAC

Highly placed sources in Union Home Ministry said a large number of ITBP personnel deployed in law and order duties across the country is likely to be moved to various points along the LAC in the Ladakh and J&K within a few days.

While 15 companies have already been moved from J&K to Ladakh, “an additional 30 companies are likely to be sent to the LAC,” a source said.

One company usually comprises 100-120 personnel. Around 7,000 troops remain deployed along the LAC in J&K and Ladakh at any given time.

Deployment of more forces is underway at various points along the LAC in view of the build-up of PLA troops by China.