Galwan valley clash: (Retd) Col Wangchuk suggests raising battalions of Ladakh Scouts

SOURCE: ANI

Commenting on India-China face off at Galwan Valley, Maha Vir Chakra Colonel (Retd) Sonam Wangchuk gave his inputs. He said battalions of Ladakh Scouts should be raised as they know the terrain better. “We should raise more battalions of Ladakh Scouts because troops of the Scouts belong to this area, they are adapted to the place and environment and familiar with the terrain which is very important,” said Colonel (Retd) Sonam Wangchuk in Leh.