Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash

| By

SOURCE: HT

China on Wednesday launched a twin diplomatic tirade against India with its foreign and defence ministries blaming New Delhi for the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 and alleging that the external affairs ministry (MEA) and Indian media were spreading false information about the incident.

A day after referring to the military commander-level talks of June 22 as an effort to “lower the temperature” and “properly handle differences”, the two ministries separately castigated New Delhi for violating bilateral agreements, international rules and provoking the clash.

The mention of “international rules” by the Chinese foreign ministry could have been in the context of external affairs minister, S Jaishankar mentioning the importance of following international rules during the Russia, India, China foreign ministers’ meet.

The deadly brawl left 20 Indian army soldiers dead and caused unspecified number of casualties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

When asked why the Chinese foreign ministry was repeating the points of contention – New Delhi has summarily dismissed Beijing’s one-sided version of the incident – despite renewed talks of peace and tranquility at border, spokesperson, Zhao Lijian had this to say at today’s ministry briefing: “What I have just said, my statement just now is meant to clarify the whole situation, tell the truth to everyone. We made the statement because the MEA in India and also Indian media have made some false reports.”